Dec. 1, 1959 – Sept. 18, 2022

George William Fuller, age 62, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. George was born Dec. 1, 1959.

A Celebrating of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Johnson Funeral Home with Nathan Fort officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Baptist Cemetery, Greenville, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, Sept. 23, at Johnson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Mr. Fuller is survived by his siblings: Donald Ray Fuller, Eric Frazier, and Janice Fort (Richard), and a number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fuller was preceded in death by his parents: Bobbie Jack and Betty Vernell Fuller.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Fuller family.