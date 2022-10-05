McKenzie loses to Bulldogs

BY SHEA ODOM

The McKenzie Tigers hosted the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs at Williams-Vickery Field under the Friday night lights.

The Tigers took the field ready to battle for the win, but fell short losing 47-24 to the Bulldogs.

Blacksher received the opening kickoff and were stopped on the 35-yard line by Tiger Tray Rudolph.

Though the Tigers demonstrated a hard defense, the Bulldogs found the end zone to be the first on the scoreboard.

After point after attempt (PAT) was missed, the Bulldogs led the Tigers 6-0 with 8:42 on the clock in the first quarter.

Despite a long yardage gain for the Tiger’s offense, the ball was turned over on downs and the Bulldogs took possession on the 22-yard line.

Blacksher then fumbled the ball and McKenzie capitalized on this turnover following a long carry from senior Kamern “Bo” Daniels for a touchdown.

The PAT failed and the score was tied 6-6 late in the first quarter.

The first half of play had the Bulldogs leading 19-12 but the Tigers were hungry for a victory.

The McKenzie defense dug in and fought to the end zone against a strong quarterback led running Bulldog running game.

McKenzie’s Daniels combined with Juniors Rand Odom and Will McCullough to put pressure on the offense, holding the Bulldogs to a 7-point lead at the close of the first half.

The Tigers received the kickoff to open the second half as McKenzie sophomore Levi Lee set up the offense on the 41-yard line with a first and ten.

McKenzie was unable to capitalize on the yardage and elected to punt with a fourth and 14 set up.

The Bulldogs controlled the running game once again with a hard nose running drive to the end zone for a touchdown, leading the Tigers 27-12 late in the third quarter following a successful two point conversion.

The Tigers made adjustments with the defense and offense but were just unable to slow the Bulldogs down from the end zone.

McKenzie fought hard to defend the ball but ultimately fall short.

McKenzie will travel to the 1A Florala Wildcats Friday night for a region game with a 7 p.m. kickoff and another chance to redeem themselves and bring home the W.