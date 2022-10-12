Area football scores

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

AHSAA

1A Red Level Tigers lost to the Kinston Bulldogs 35-0. Now 3-4, they will play the 6-2 Georgiana Panthers.

1A Pleasant Home Eagles are 2-5, losing to Houston County Lions Kinston 42-21. Pleasant Home will travel to face 5-2 Brantley Bulldogs.

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron moves to 8-0 after defeating Barbour County 36-14. The Squadron moves on to face the 2-5 LaFayette Bulldogs.

2A Luverne Tigers, now 5-3 after defeating the Goshen Eagles 28-21, square off against the 5-1 Reeltown Rebels.

3A Hillcrest Jaguars beat Monroe County 44-16 and will play the 7-0 Excel Panthers.

3A Straughn Tigers are 5-2 after besting New Brockton 56-7. They next face the 2-5 Northside Methodist Academy Knights.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are 8-0 after decimating the Slocomb Red Tops 49-0. The Bulldogs next take on 4-3 B.T. Washington Golden Eagles

AISA

1A Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars, now 5-2, won handily over Coosa Valley Academy 39-0. They travel this week to face the 2-4 Southern Academy Cougars.

1A Sparta Academy Warriors remain winless 0-8 after losing 72-50 against the Hooper Academy Colts. They travel to face the 4-3 South Choctaw Academy Rebels this Friday.

1A Lowndes Academy, now 5-2, suffered a 34-6 loss to the Patrician Academy Saints. They travel to face the 3-4 Lakeside Chiefs.