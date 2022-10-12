Butler County Fair is all about smiles

The Butler County Fair was indeed a success this year after rebounding from two years of not being held due to COVID. Large crowds turned out each night and from all indications most everyone had a good time enjoying the food, rides, and fellowship. There were certainly many smiles, screams of joy, and laughter at the carnival provided by James Gang Amusement. Proceeds from the fair go to support the Greenville Kiwanis Club’s philanthropic efforts and scholarships to deserving students. Winners of the bicycle giveaways were Telvin Krimbough, Will Gregory, Addison Scruggs, and Stephyn Johnson. The bicycles were donated by Wayne Garlock, Allen Stephenson, Crowne Health, and Trustmark Bank. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)