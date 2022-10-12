County football wrap-up

BY BRUCE BRANUM

Fort Dale Academy fell 34-26 to Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery Friday night.

The Eagles put up impressive stats including tallying 363 yards of offense and converting three of three fourth down opportunities, but turnovers proved to be costly.

Scoring for the Eagles were senior receiver Sterling Arnold who caught a 10-yard pass in the 2nd quarter, junior quarterback Ethan Alford who rushed for two TD’s in the third quarter, and senior running back Garrett Simmons who crossed the goal line with 0:52 left in the game.

Alan Alvarez added two extra points to the total. The 2-5 Eagles are home against 1-6 Bessemer Academy Rebels Friday night for an area game.

Senior fall athletes will be honored during a pregame ceremony, and it is Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

The Georgiana School Panthers game against the Elba Tigers was moved from Friday to Thursday night due to a referee shortage.

By all accounts, it appeared to be a real knuckle duster through the first half of play and when the half was over, Elba lead 21-14.

Someone must have handed Elba Georgiana’s play book because coach Berry Bess’ cats had no answers for Elba’s attack through the third and fourth quarters.

The Tigers used an onside kick, and a few other trick plays to put Georgiana on its heels.

The Panthers did manage to score one last time late in the fourth quarter but it was too little and too late.

With the final buzzer it was all Elba 62-28 over the Panthers.

Georgiana at 6-2 takes on the 3-4 Red Level Tigers next for a region game.

The McKenzie School Tigers took a shellacking by the paws of the Florala Wildcats Friday night 72-38.

Falling behind early 22-8 in the first quarter, the Tigers could never catch up and by half the score was 36-24.

Jayden McMillian scored first for the Tigers on a 46-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Tiger Bo Daniels had a 54-yard run and a 77-yard pass reception for touchdowns in the second quarter but Florala answered each score.

In the third quarter, Tiger Skyler Sanders had a 38-yard pass reception for a score and would score again in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard pass.

The 0-6 Tigers next face the 3-4 Kinston Bulldogs for a region game.

The Greenville High School Tigers ran into a buzz saw which was the Rehobeth Rebels Friday night.

By the end of the game the score was 42-7. Greenville sophomore Jaden Dunklin provided the only touchdown for the beleaguered Tigers.

The 1-6 Tigers next face the Carroll High School Eagles who are 4-3 and coming off a big win over Headland 42-8.