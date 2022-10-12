Jan. 5, 1930 – Oct. 2 2022

Helen Parker Little, 92, a lifetime Crenshaw Countian, died on Oct. 2, 2022.

Helen was born on Jan. 5, 1930 in Luverne from the union of James and Susan Levenia Fowler. Helen’s mother died when she was three, and she and her father traveled by wagon to their homestead near the Butler / Crenshaw County line, where she was raised by her father. In 1948, Helen married Dewey “Top” Parker. Her father died in 1954 and the next year, Helen gave birth to her only child, Jimmy Lane Parker.

In the early 1950’s, Helen opened Parker’s Grocery, a country store on the North side of her property on Hwy. 106. Helen cooked and served food and was famous for her cakes and pies. She sold gasoline and general merchandise to the Pidgeon Creek and Oakey Streak Communities, often on credit to those who had fallen on hard times.

Top died in 1974 and Helen continued to operate Parker’s Grocery for an additional 30 years. Early in the morning on Nov. 14, 1989, Helen was talking to Jimmy after having served him breakfast when he was shot to death by a man standing behind Helen’s shoulder, which left gunpowder burns on Helen’s right ear. Helen never fully recovered from this tragic event and closed the store a few years later. Helen continued to bake; and not a Sunday church service, a family gathering nor a funeral was without one of Helen’s delicacies.

In 2004, at a 55 year class reunion, Helen ran into her first grade boyfriend, William J. “Billy” Little, Sr., who had been recently widowed and moved back to South Butler County after having lived in Mississippi for well over 50 years. They fell deeply in love and a year later, when they were both 75, Helen and Billy married at Oakey Streak Methodist Church.

Helen’s health began declining in 2019 and after slowly progressing dementia; Helen’s spirit peacefully departed this world in her home located on the same property to which she and her father had moved after that long wagon ride in 1934.The family is deeply appreciative of Helen’s caregivers, Carol Sallie and Myra McClain, as well as the dedicated employees of Southern Care Hospice Services.

Helen is survived by her husband, Billy Little, two granddaughters, four great grandchildren, three step-children, six step-grandchildren and three great step-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1p.m. at New Prospect Cemetery in Butler County, where she will be buried next to her husband Top and her son Jimmy.

Directions to the cemetery are as follows: From the intersection of Hwy. 106 and CR 45 (“McKenzie Grade Rd.”), proceed North to CR 18 and turn right. Then proceeding East to New Prospect Rd., turn left on New Prospect Rd. and travel North until after the road becomes a dirt road for about a mile to the burial site. 31.67961°N, 86.58332°W