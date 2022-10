The McKenzie volley ball team is pictured at the Greenville High School Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1; on the front row (L-R) are Jaydn Bass, Grenady Pierce, Taylor Campbell, Lexie Jones, Harper Bennett, and Charisa Bullard. Pictured on the back row (L-R) are Alesha Langford, Alana Jones, Sara Pope, Mattie Grace Coghlan, Lane Trumbo, Audrey Watford, and Ella Ruth Coghlan. McKenzie placed second in the tournament. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)