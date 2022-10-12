Pretty in Pink held their 4th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday morning, Oct. 8. The theme for this year’s walk was SUPERHEROS and was well attended with a large crowd who came to honor, admire, and give support to survivors and remember those who lost the good fight. After gathering across the street from Trustmark Bank in downtown Greenville, a prayer was offered and opening remarks made before many of the crowd made a walk along Commerce Street and Cedar Street. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)