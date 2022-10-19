Camellia Classic Scholarship Golf Tournament Nov. 2

The LBWCC Foundation would like to invite you to the beautiful Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville as we “Drive for Excellence in Education” on Nov. 2 for the 17th annual Camellia Classic Scholarship Golf Tournament.

This four-man scramble will begin with a delicious catered lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LBW President, Dr. Brock Kelley will make an exciting announcement about the new Golf Teams at LBW followed by a shotgun start at 1p.m. Prizes will be awarded after the tournament.

All proceeds from this tournament benefit scholarships and dual enrollment incentives at all four of our locations; Andalusia, Greenville, Opp and Luverne, and benefit students in all our communities.

When our students succeed, our communities succeed.

If you are not able to join us at the tournament, sponsorships and donations are fully tax deductible and appreciated in any amount.

LBW is your community’s college. Investing in a student’s educational opportunities is also an investment in the future of your community.

LBWCC is proud to continue partnerships to enhance economic development opportunities, provide workforce training, and grow future leaders from within.

Please support the upcoming LBWCC Foundation Golf Tournament by sponsoring a team, sponsoring a hole or even making a tax-deductible donation in any amount to provide critical funds for student success.

Contact Chrissie Duffy, LBW Community College Foundation, at 334-881-2390 or cduffy@lbwcc.edu for more information.