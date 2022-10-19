Football Swami

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

3-5 Fort Dale Eagles vs. 9-0 Lee Scott Academy

The Eagles of Fort Dale downed the Bessemer Academy Rebels 26-14 scoring 10 points less than predicted. The victory was sweet, however, the Eagles travel east to Auburn to face AISA 3A undefeated juggernaut that is the Lee Scott Academy Warriors. Lee Scott averages 42 points offensively and has only allowed an average of 4.5 points on defense, shutting out four of their eight wins. Lee Scott Warriors win 42-7.

1-7 Greenville Tigers vs. 8-1 Demopolis Tigers

The Greenville Tigers got shutout in a 42-0 loss to the Carroll Eagles. Now the besieged 1- 7 Tigers are back on the road again at Demopolis to face another streak of Tigers who are 8-1. Demopolis downed the Holtville Bulldogs 56-14 on the road. You don’t need a crystal ball for this call, Demopolis 42-0 over Greenville.

1-6 McKenzie Tigers vs. 1-8 Houston County Lions

The McKenzie Tigers got their first victory on the road, defeating the Kinston Bulldogs 38-22. The chakras must have aligned and the cosmic aurora glowed for the tigers. McKenzie has a home game hosting the 1-8 Houston County Lions. The Tigers are 0-3 at home and the Lions average allowing three points less on defense and five points more on offense than the Tigers; it’s tough to pick, but the first taste of victory is sweet and will carry over. McKenzie 22-17.

6-3 Georgiana Panthers have an open week.

The Panthers fell Friday night in a squeaker 13-12 loss to the Tigers of Red Level. This was enough to make me stomp my swami hat flat. Georgiana must be still reeling from that 62-28 mauling from the Elba Tigers. The cosmic riff affected my prediction, either that or covid corruption interfered. The Panthers have this week off but have one more road game against the Eagles of Pleasant Home on the 28.

Who knows, I could be wrong.