| logout
Fort Dale Academy honors seniors
Fort Dale Academy honored their seniors before Friday night’s games on Oct. 14. Players were escorted by their parents onto the field. Pictured are, front row seated: Kalee Russell; Middle Row L-R: Lily Van Dyke, Maire Scott, Claire Hudson, Rosie Rogers, Anna Son, Hannah Huggins, Caroline Hartley, and Claire Campbell; Back Row L-R: Ty Kendrick, Clay Benson, Brody Stringer, Chapman Simmons, Brady Long, Lance McInvale, Everett Black, Garrett Simmons, Sterling Arnold, and Ashton Edwards. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)