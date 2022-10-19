SADIE CRENSHAW By Editor | October 19, 2022 | 0 Sadie Crenshaw’s Funeral Service was held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Burial followed in church yard cemetery with Rev. Eddie Hall Jr. officiating and Hudson Funeral Service directing. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ROY C. HALL October 19, 2022 | No Comments » PATRICK KNOTT October 19, 2022 | No Comments » TRAVIS D. MCCALL October 19, 2022 | No Comments » WILLIE JOE HEARTSILL October 19, 2022 | No Comments » STEPHEN SAMUEL TILLMAN October 19, 2022 | No Comments »