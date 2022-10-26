Area football scores

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Area Football

AHSAA

1A Pleasant Home Eagles are 2-7, losing 48-6 to now 9-0 force of nature the Elba Tigers at home. The Eagles will square off in their last regular season game against the 6-3 Georgiana Panthers.

1A Brantley Bulldogs who are 7-2 defeated the Red Level Tigers 34-6 and travel to Florala to face the 9-2 Wildcats.

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron fell in their last game of the regular season 8-7 to the now 7-1 Reeltown Rebels.

2A Luverne Tigers win 36-18 over the Lafayette Bulldogs and will travel to face the 9-1 Vincent Yellow Jackets.

3A Hillcrest Jaguars lost 45-16 to the Cottage Hill Christian Academy Warriors. The Jaguars go south in their final game to face the 3-6 Daphne Trojans.

3A Straughn Tigers are now 7-3 after falling 38-14 to the Opp Bobcats. The Tigers will face the 4-5 Providence Christian Eagles in their season finally on the road.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are 9-1 after losing 45-23 to the Montgomery Catholic Knights. That is a regular season wrap for the Bulldogs but they’re headed for the playoffs.

AISA

1A Crenshaw Christian Cougars fall to 7-3 after the loss to the Rebels of Lowndes Academy 21-20. The Cougars final outing is against Snook Christian Academy in Foley.

1A Sparta Academy Warriors remain winless 0-10 after losing 46-32 to Snook Christian Academy Eagles. The Warriors will host a 1-9 Coosa Valley Academy Rebels of Harpersville at home.

1A Lowndes Academy Rebels are 7-2 after defeating the Crenshaw Christian Cougars 21-20. The Rebels take on the 2-7 Hooper Academy Colts in a final road game.