County football wrap-up

It was not a good Friday night for three of Butler County high school football teams.

McKenzie, Greenville High School, and Fort Dale Academy took large losses, while Georgiana, who had an open week, was the only team that went unscathed.

The McKenzie Tigers fell behind the Houston County Lions in the first half 28-12 and could never catch up. At the final horn, the scoreboard displayed 56-34 leaving them 1-7 with one game left.

They next host the 9-0 Elba Tigers in a region game.

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles ran into a bunch of Lee Scott Academy Warriors this past Friday night and found themselves taking a 49-14 loss.

While only finding themselves down by 14 points at the end of the first half, the Eagles couldn’t contain the Warriors running attack.

The 3-6 Eagles will host the 4-4 Escambia Academy Cougars this Friday.

The 6-3 Georgiana Panthers had an open week. They will travel to face the 2-7 Pleasant Home Eagles for a region game this Friday and with a win hopefully a playoff berth.

The Greenville High School Tigers are now 1-8 after being routed by the Demopolis Tigers this past Friday night.

Greenville found themselves down 41-0 at the end of the first half and by the end of the game the score was 55-0.

Greenville will next host the Russell County Warriors who are 2-7 on the season.

It will be the last game of the season for the Tigers and hopefully they will end their season with a win in front of the home crowd.