Football Swami

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

3-6 Fort Dale Eagles vs. 5-4 Escambia Academy Cougars

The Eagles of Fort Dale got their wings plucked 49-14 by the undefeated juggernaut Lee Scott Academy Warriors. The Swami foretold the tragic event 42-7. The Fort Dale Eagles host the Escambia Academy Cougars for their final game of the season. The Cougars defeated South Choctaw 39- 14 and come in with a 5-4 record.

1-8 Greenville Tigers vs. 2-7 Russell County Warriors of Seale

The Greenville Tigers got shutout yet again as predicted in a 55-0 loss to Demopolis except, Demopolis scored 13 more points. It’s the last, home and final game for the beleaguered Tigers this season. The 2-7 Russell County Warriors average 16.25 points offensively on the road and defensively allowed 35.5 points. Greenville offensively averages 15 and defensively allowed 34 points and it is the last game at home and there is nothing else left to look forward too, the Swami says the Tigers gnaw their way to victory 21-7.

1-7 McKenzie Tigers vs. 9-0 Elba Tigers

The McKenzie Tigers fell to the Houston County Lions 56-34; the Swami was way off in that I had McKenzie victorious 22-17. This Friday night will be no different because the undefeated juggernaut 9-0 Elba Tigers coming to town for this cat fight. Elba is 7-0 and first in 1A Region 2 and I predict Elba shuts out 42-0.

6-3 Georgiana Panthers vs. 2-7 Pleasant Home Eagles

The Panthers had a week off but have one more road game against the Pleasant Home Eagles. This is an easy pick Georgiana 34-6, if not a shutout for the Panthers.

Who knows, I could be wrong.

GAME TO SEE

1A 7-2 Brantley Bulldogs vs 9-2 Florala Wildcats in Florala.