Greenville Tiger baseball receives donation

Greenville High School’s head coach Josh Beverly, pictured at left, received a $1,000 donation from Craig Waller who owns Greenville 24 Hour Fitness with his wife Amber on Monday, Oct. 24. Beverly said he was grateful for the donation and the community support. He added the funds would be well spent for equipment and field maintenance. Waller stated the donation was made possible by proceeds from a 5k event held Saturday morning, Oct. 22, and that future fund raising events for the community were being planned. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)