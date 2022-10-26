Greenville Trick-or-Treat details told

Ghosts, goblins and all things Halloween will be in full force Monday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Greenville for one of the Camellia City’s most fun fall events.

For one evening only, Greenville hosts ‘Trick-or-Treat on Commerce Street’ – a Halloween extravaganza in Confederate Park.

Building on the tradition of safe trick or treating for children, the event is presented by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Greenville.

It is made possible thanks to the support of Chamber member local businesses, churches and community organizations.

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Tracy Salter, says that festivities in the park will begin at 5 p.m. with a variety of games and fun for children and adults alike.

“The annual event is a family-focused event where children, businesses owners, city leaders, and residents join together and have Trick-or-Treat fun in a safe environment,” said Salter.

“It is so much fun to work with our business community, organizations, city officials and leaders, and churches that are all dedicated to helping make our city’s trick-or-treat experience a safe event for area children.

“This year’s event will include decorated tables scattered around the park the City Hall area sponsored by business leaders, city officials, civic groups, and church groups all distributing free candy.

“Offerings of other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy will also be available.”

The Kids Zone will return to the park for children ages 10 and under, Salter added.

“We love having a designated area just for younger children, separate from the older kids, where they can have fun and enjoy the evening.

“There will be face painting, a balloon artist, a jumpy house/slide, special photo ops and more for the little ones in the park area.”

In addition to the fun festivities in the park, there will be a costume contest and dance contest.

“Kyle and Dave with Q94 will be on site as the event’s emcees for the night and they have some fun planned for a costume contest and dance contest for children 12 years of age and under,” said Salter.

“Kyle and Dave will be announcing details regarding the contests during the event, giving guests plenty of time to come to the stage and participate.”

Businesses, churches and organizations that would like to give out treats must register with the Chamber prior to Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

Once a business is registered, they will be provided details regarding setup. Salter said that once the Chamber approves registration, the participating business must provide their own tables, chairs, candy and decorations, and will be set-up along Commerce Street, between the city post office and First Presbyterian Church.

“Children will trick or treat at the tables along the designated area. The Chamber requests that participants have their table, candy, decorations, and signage set up and ready by 5 o’clock.”

Salter explained festivities will start in the park at 5 p.m. with Trick-or-Treat starting at 5:30 and ending at 7:30 p.m. Halloween night.

The Greenville Police Department will begin blocking off the designated area at 5 p.m. sharp – and for safety reasons no vehicles allowed inside the area from 5-8 p.m.

The city’s sirens are set to officially signal both the beginning and end times for the little ghosts, ghouls and goblins to gather their treats.

If you have any questions about the event or would like more information regarding Trick-or-Treat on Commerce Street, call the chamber at 334-382-3251.