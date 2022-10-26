This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today on Oct. 28-29, 1977, 45 years ago.

The high school scores were Fort Dale 41 Sparta 14.

I was home that weekend from Alabama. I listened to the game on WKXN. It was their first year broadcasting.

Greenville High School beat Montgomery County 26-6.

Greenville Academy fell to Tallapoosa Academy 3-2. It was a baseball score, but a football game.

Georgiana lost to Daleville 41-0. South Butler Academy beat Thomasville Academy 6-0. McKenzie had an open date.

College Scores were Alabama 37 Miss State 7. It was a night part of double header in Jackson.

Tony Nathan scored on 51-yard run.

LSU beat Ole Miss 28-21, which was the day part of doubleheader in Jackson. LSU trailed 21-0 at half and made a great comeback.

Kentucky beat Va Tech 32-0. Auburn bested Florida 29-14 and Georgia beat Richmond 23-7.