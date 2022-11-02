County football wrap-up

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

It was a good Friday night for two of the four Butler County high school football teams.

McKenzie and Greenville High School lost to their opponents decidedly, while Fort Dale Academy and the Georgiana Panthers took big wins to end the regular season.

The McKenzie Tigers fell to the Elba Tigers 31-0. Considering Elba is No. 1 in region 1A-R2 and ran wholesale over other opponents, it might be considered to some to be a win for McKenzie that the score wasn’t worse.

McKenzie finished their season at 1-8 under first year head coach Ezell Powell.

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles redeemed their year to some degree with a 35-19 win over the Escambia Academy Cougars under head coach Eric Folmar.

Ending at 4-6, the Eagles surely hoped for better, but mid-season injuries took its toll.

The Georgiana Panthers took their best game of the year to Pleasant Home and handed the Eagles a 60-14 loss under head coach Berry Bess.

With the win, the Panthers are 7-3 on the year and headed to the first round of Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs against the black and gold Leroy Bears of Washington County this Friday night.

The Greenville High School Tigers are now 1-9 after losing to Russell County 33-13.

The bright spot for Greenville is that the core of the team was juniors and sophomores and they will bring that experience and skills to the field next year under head coach Patrick Browning who has a proven track of winning.