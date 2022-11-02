Eagles defeat Cougars

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles were victorious over the Escambia Academy Cougars last Friday night, 35-19 in the final game of the season for the Eagles.

The Eagles fell behind quickly 6-0 in the first quarter and then by 19-0 late in the second quarter before they found their wings.

With 1:01 left, Eagle Sterling Arnold found the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown run.

Eagle Alan Alvarez added the point after attempt (PAT) and the score was 19-7 at the halftime horn.

In the second half, the Eagles came out screaming. They did not allow the Cougars another point while they started a scoring onslaught.

Eagle quarterback Ethan Alford completed a touchdown pass to Arnold of 21-yards at the 6:31 mark in the third quarter, making the score 19-14.

It was followed by an Alford to Alvarez touchdown pass of 36-yards with 10:55 left in the fourth.

Then Alford called his own number and scampered 35 yards for a touchdown with 5:35 left in fourth.

The final score was claimed by Eagle Clay Benson on a 1-yard run with 3:01 left in the game.

Alvarez completed every PAT of the night for a total of five.

The Eagles dominated both total yardage and number of plays with the predominant gains being made in the running game.

Offensively, Eagle Garret Simmons ran the ball 20 times for 136 yards, while Alford had 16 carries for 104 yards. Alvarez had two receptions for 49 yards.

Defensively, Alvarez had five solo tackles and Brody Stringer added three. Arnold added two tackles and an interception to help the Eagle cause.

The Eagles closed out the season with a record of 4-6