HALLOWEEN AROUND THE COUNTY

LBW Trunk-or-Treat

Alien landings? Sassy chocolate candies? Mysterious tattooed gypsies? Groovy mystery-solving teens? The Greenville Campus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College was the place to find all these characters and more delighting the scores of pint-sized costumed cuties from the community that attended the Beta Pi Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society’s 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 24. Pictured are LBWCC Greenville Campus math instructor and Phi Theta Kappa sponsor Kelly Wilson (right alien) and her family of aliens. Also pictured is DRA/WORC Grant Project Director Holly Nichols as a groovy Daphne. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)

Greenville and Georgiana both held Halloween extravaganzas on Monday, Oct. 31. It was a first for Georgiana but for Greenville, a record number of visitors turned out to participate. It could be said “all hands on deck” for candy giving in both locations. Varied were the costumes from ‘scary’ to ‘just too cute.’ A good time was had by all and both events were a resounding success. (Photos by Bruce Branum and Ray Van Cor | The Standard)

