Lady Eagles lose in Final Four

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles varsity volleyball team played in the AISA 3A state volleyball tournament at Crampton Bowl on Tuesday, Oct 25. They are pictured celebrating their defeat of Elite Eight opponent Southern Academy three sets to two. They would fall to Glenwood School in the Final Four, one set to three. Glenwood went on to win the championship with a perfect season, losing no regular season or playoff matches. The Lady Gators only lost two sets all year, one to Coosa Valley in regular season play and one to Fort Dale. Lady Eagle Lily Vandyke was selected for the all-tournament team. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)