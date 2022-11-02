Nov. 2, 1962 – Oct. 28, 2022

Russell Thomas Trawick, age 59, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Greenville, with Brother Randy Harvill officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Russell was preceded in death by his son, Walker Trawick and his father, Tom Trawick.

He is survived by his mother, Ouida (Joe) Brewer; daughter, Analeise Trawick; brother, Scott (Kelly) Trawick; sisters, Suzanne (Gary) Smith, and Stacy (Eric) Robinson; and granddaughter, Arabella Watson, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

