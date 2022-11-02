Strong finish for Panthers

By Ray Van Cor

The Greenville Standard

Pictured are Georgiana Panther coaches (L-R) Antoni Gurley, Pierre Thomas, Jimmy Burleson, Berry Bess, Derrick Atkins, and David Banks. (Photo submitted)

The Panthers of Georgiana put their stamp on their final regular season game with a 60 -14 route over the Pleasant Home Eagles.

This concludes a literal turn around miracle from last year. From 0 – 10 to 7-3 and headed to the first round of the playoffs is nothing short of amazing by any stretch of the imagination.

It is incredibly redeeming for the Panthers second year head coach Berry Bess and his coaching staff.

Coach Bess said, “It’s amazing! The hard work that our young team and staff have put into this program and the growth of the program this year, I am very proud.”

The Panthers finished 7-3 overall and are headed to face the Leroy Bears.

The Bears are 8-1 overall and second in 1A Region 1. They averaged 37.8 points offensively and only allowed an average of nine points defensively, with four shutouts for the season.

However, the level of competition in the shutouts was not equal.

The Bears only loss was the hands of the 9-1 Millry Wildcats, and after extensive research, they’re level of competition wasn’t that good.

Georgiana has the tenacity to move past Leroy. Go Panthers!