Decorating Georgiana

Downtown Georgiana looks a little prettier these days thanks to a small group of incredible women and the Main Street Alabama folk. Main Street Alabama is an economic development group which has fostered a promising association with the city of Georgiana and it’s their intentions to create an atmosphere which will hopefully encourage economic growth. The group of ladies directly responsible for the fall beautification are Nina Bonner, owner of Simply Beautiful and pictured above, Michelle Black, owner of A Color Affair, and Nancy Coburn. The group made beautiful fall decorations all over downtown Georgiana with a little help from the city workers and made it look incredible. One can’t wait to see what will appearfor the Christmas season. If you’re interested in promoting and or volunteering contact Georgiana City Hall and they’ll get you pointed in the right direction. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)