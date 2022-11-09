Area football scores

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Area Football

AHSAA

The 1A Brantley Bulldogs are now 9-2 after defeating the Choctaw County Tigers 39-3 and will face the 9-1 Linden Patriots.

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron are now 10-1 after defeating the 8-4 Isabella Mustangs 29-21. The Flying Squadron moves to the second round to face 10-1 Ariton Purple Cats who defeated the Chickasaw Chiefs 61-22.

3A Straughn Tigers fell to the Thomasville Tigers 20-9. Thomasville moves on to face the Dadeville Tigers.

4A Luverne Tigers fell to the Vincent Yellow Jackets 36-35.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are 10-1 after defeating the Jackson Aggies 25-10. Andalusia next faces 9-2 American Christian Academy of Tuscaloosa who defeated the Munford Lions 16-13.

AISA

1A Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars defeated the Wilcox Wildcats 32-6. The Cougars move on and face the undefeated 11-0 Jackson Academy Eagles. Jackson shutout Lakeside 58-0.

1A Lowndes Academy Rebels are 9-2 after downing Snook Christian 68-12 and advance to play 6-5 Southern Academy Cougars of Greensboro. Southern beat South Choctaw 21-14.