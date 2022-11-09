Panthers end post season

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Panthers of Georgiana are finished for post season play, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Leroy Bears at Leroy.

The Bears wasted no time putting up 20 points on the Panther defense in the first quarter.

With a minute and few seconds left in the first quarter Georgiana took a kickoff back for a 60 plus yard touchdown but was unable to covert the extra point attempt.

Leroy wasted no time in the second half with 8:46 on the clock the Bears put seven more points on the board bringing the total to 27 – 6.

The Panthers were able to intercept a pass and get deep into Bear territory but couldn’t capitalize.

Leroy, with less than a minute to halftime, threw a 63-yard pass and put seven more in the tally books ending the half 34-6.

Third quarter action had Leroy putting six more on Georgiana at 6:09, however, the Panthers blocked the extra point attempt leaving the Bears pretty much in the cat bird seat 40-6.

The fourth quarter saw the Bears of Leroy with 10:03 left in the game cross the goal line yet again bringing the score to 47-6.

The Panthers didn’t lie down and give up the ghost with a 1:43 left in the game, the Panthers drove down and finally scored.

Georgiana was unable to convert and this is where the final whistle left it Leroy 47-12 over the Panthers.

Still an incredible turnaround season at 7-4 for Georgiana and next year looks even brighter for the Panthers. Leroy moves on to face Maplesville in round two.