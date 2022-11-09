This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

These are the weekend results from Nov. 11-12, 1977.

High School Football Season is over except one more game. Fort Dale Academy (9-3) played Bessemer Academy on Thanksgiving Day. They beat Bessemer 22-6 in the Turkey Bowl.

Greenville High School (8-2) ended its season on Nov. 4 beating Evergreen 14-6.

Greenville Academy on Nov. 11 beat South Butler 13-0. It was the State Championship Game next week.

Georgiana (4-6) ended its season on Oct. 28 with a loss to Daleville 41-0. South Butler (8-3) lost to Greenville Academy 13-0 first round of the playoffs, on Nov. 11.

McKenzie (1-9) on Nov. 4 lost to Lyeffion 20-18.

For SEC games on Nov. 12, Alabama 36-0. Auburn beat Georgia 33-14. Kentucky (7) bested Florida 14-7.

LSU squeaked by Miss State 27-24 while Ole Miss romped over Tennessee 43-14 and Air Force beat Vanderbilt 34-28.