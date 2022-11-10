Toys for Tots 2022 Toys for Tots

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Toys for Tots drive is officially underway according to the Toy for Tots representative Retired Marine GySgt Bernard Rudolph.

The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

For over seven decades, the program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 281 million less fortunate children.

Now, in the 75th year, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program also provides year-round support to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus helping to fulfill the hopes and dreams of millions of families and children in need across our great Nation.

The Toys for Tots program has been delivering hope since 1947 with 627 million toys distributed to date and 281 million children supported to date.

Rudolph said, “We are reaching out to the community and asking them to come together and help support the Marine Corps community sponsored event and the children of Butler County.

“We’re asking that you donate a new toy, unwrapped for ages 0 -17 years of age and place it in one of the four designated drop locations in Georgiana at City Hall, Dollar General, Family Dollar and the Food Giant.”

If your family would like or need some assistance, applications can be obtained Nov. 12-19 at the Robert L. Austin Community Center from 12-2 p.m. or call 334-557-9072.