Fort Dale Academy will be sending a total of six senior football players and cheerleaders to participate in the 2022 AISA All Star football game. The game will be played on Dec. 2 at Crampton Bowl in Montgomery. Introductions will be made at 6 p.m. with the game to follow. Tickets must be purchased through the S2 app. Picture (L-R) are Brodie Stringer, Caroline Hartley, Maire Scott, Claire Hutson, Hannah Huggins, and Sterling Arnold. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)