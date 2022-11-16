Nov. 11, 1939 – Nov. 7, 2022

Jimmy David Mitchell, age 82, of Georgiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

A Celebration of Life of Service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Johnson Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Holcombe officiating. Burial followed in Bushfield Cemetery, McKenzie, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, handling arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held at 10 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Mitchell is survived by his sister, Memory Barrow; brother, Harry Mitchell; Griff & Betty Gomillion, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his wife, Floris Mitchell; parents, Bill & Fannie Lou Mitchell; and brother, Billy Joe Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers can be donated to Calvary Baptist Church or Love’s Way Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Mitchell family.