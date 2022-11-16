July 1, 1957 – Nov. 7, 2022

John W. Matthews Jr., a native of Greenville, and a resident of Deatsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at the age of 65. John was telephone splicer for GTE for Greenville for over 20 years. He was a hard worker and enjoyed helping people. He loved his family and was always telling jokes and trying to bring joy to others. He loved his dogs and took pride in caring for them.

In his early years, he attended Seth Johnson Elementary School in Montgomery before his family moved to Greenville. After moving to Greenville, he later attended and graduated from Greenville High School. John went on to attend Reid State Technical College. John’s life was always full of music. He enjoyed listening to the music of others as well as playing guitar himself. John was a very talented musician and taught himself to play various instruments throughout his life including the bass guitar, steel guitar, and mandolin. He grew up playing his guitar in church on Sundays where his mother, Virginia Matthews, would often sing and play her accordion. Throughout his life, John played with multiple bands and became well-known for his talents on the bass guitar.

He also enjoyed cooking and barbecuing on the grill. He loved coming up with new ideas for recipes and loved cooking for his family. He always cherished time with his family and enjoyed having everyone gather around the table for a traditional “family style dinner.”

John was preceded in death by his father, Bill Matthews; sister, Gale (Gene) Gibson; and special friend, Jo-Ann Dennis.

John is survived by his mother, Virginia Matthews Gafford; sisters, Jane (Robert) Wasden and Sonya (Eddie) Adams; children, Stephen Matthews and Layla (Alex) Bowden; grand-daughter, Maddie Bowden; and nieces, Sandra Gibson Medley and Shirley Gibson Freeland.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville, with Brother Eddie Adams officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

For online condolences please visit www.dunklinfh.com.