Jan. 11, 1948 – Nov. 8, 2022

Mark Ivison Simmons, age 74, of Greenville, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022.

Graveside Services were held on Monday, Nov. 14, beginning at 11 a.m. from Fort Dale Cemetery in Greenville, with Brother Jason Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Victoria “Vickie” Simmons; parents, Mack George Simmons and Mary Eugenia Davis Simmons; sister, Jean Isabell; and brother, Horace Simmons.

Mark is survived by his wife, Karen Simmons; children, Chris (Tina) Simmons, Brenda (Lee) Dean; grandchildren, Catherine and Elizabeth Dean, Tori, Chris, Jr., and Christina Simmons; great grandchild, Dexter Conway; sister, Martha Ann Barganier; brother, Mack Simmons; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

