This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will talk about the high school and SEC college football score for Nov. 18-19, 1977.

High school football in Butler County was over except for Fort Dale Academy playing in a bowl game.

1A- 4A State Champion and Runner-up results: 1A – Ohatchee (SC) 33 Cedar Bluff 6 and Notasulga (RU) 12 Calera 0; 2A – Stevenson 14 Hazelwood 0 and Handley 33 Hokes Bluff 7; 3A – Andalusia 19 Escambia County 0; 4A – Berry (Hoover) 28 West End 8 and Walker 17 Huffman 0.

For the SEC results, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn had open dates.

No. 7 Kentucky beat Tennessee 21-17 and Florida beat Utah 38-29.

LSU bested Tulane 20-17 and Mississippi State won 18-14 against Ole Miss, while Vanderbilt beat Cincinnati 13-9.

Next week I will discuss rivalry weekend.