Area Football

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

1A Brantley Bulldogs finish 10-3 after falling to the 11-1 Leroy Bears 42-14. The Bears move to the semi-finals to face the Millry Wildcats. Millry downed the Sweetwater Bulldogs 41-6 to move to the semi-final round.

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron is now 11-1 after defeating the 7-6 Clarke County Bulldogs of Grove Hill 19-0. Highland Home heads to the semi-finals against the B.B. Comer Tigers of Sylacauga. B.B. Comer Tigers beat the Realtown Rebels 28-22.

3A Pike County Bulldogs, 8-4, fell to now 6-7 Mobile Christian Leopards 27-7. The Leopards face the 11-2 St. James Trojans of Montgomery. The Trojans beat the Thomasville Tigers 40-15 tomove to the semi-finals.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are 12-1 after defeating the 11-1 Anniston Bulldogs 35-28. Andalusia faces undefeated 13-0 Montgomery Catholic Knights. The Knights downed the Handley Tigers of Roanoke 21-14 to advance.

AISA

1A Lowndes Academy Rebels that are 11-2 and State Champions after defeating 11-1 Jackson Academy.

Congratulation State Champs.