Greenville’s first soccer league

A group of 12-16 year olds comprise Greenville’s first club soccer league. The Butler United FC recently they traveled to Hoover to participate in the Alabama Soccer Showdown U15/U16 soccer tournament. This was the third and final tournament of the season for the team. Their first game, Saturday, ended in a tie followed by a Saturday night victory before a loss Sunday in the finals. This has been a learning and growing year for both the boys and the club, and all involved are excited to see where things head this spring for Butler United FC. Players include: Jack Corley, Cade Raulerson, Jack Burkett, Mathew Carter, Branson Alford, Tavio Zacchini, Kemper Waters, Blake Slagley, Rahon Patel, Grey Carter, Luke French, Costner Simmons, Lausen Simmons, Jagger Pendleton, Ryan Adams and coach Pat Pendleton. Brandon Slagley is the club president. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)