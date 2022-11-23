Local politicians sworn in

On Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, three local elected officials were sworn in to office. Pictured (L-R) are: Chris Sells (Alabama State Representative District 90), Jesse McWilliams (Butler County Commissioner District 2), Rebecca Butts (Butler County Commissioner District 3), and Nicki McFerrin (District Judge). McFerrin had the honor of swearing the elected officials. Each official had a chance to speak to attendees of the “swearing in ceremony” and thanked their constituents and those who voted for them. Sells has served eight years as a state representative. Butts will be serving a third year as a commissioner and McWilliams, who ran as an independent this election, will be serving his 23nd year as a commissioner. Both Butts and McWilliams commissioner office is staggered from the terms of districts 1, 4, and 5, which will be on the ballot in 2024. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)