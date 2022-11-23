April 9, 1937 – Nov. 7, 2022

Patricia Brosius, 85, of Prattville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Beloved mother of Debra (James) DiVirgilio of North Tonawanda, N.Y., Cynthia (Shane) Morris of Ramah, Colo., Teresa (Gary) Pohzehl of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Laurie (Chris) Dyess of Luverne; grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 15 wonderful great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Brosius of Prattville, mother, Gertrude Aikin of Florida; father, William Aikin of Florida; granddaughter, Heather Mattern of Nebraska; brothers, Richard Aikin of Denton, Texas, and Robert Aikin of Clarence, N.Y.

