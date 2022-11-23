Show your colors

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

When we refer to wearing your colors around Thanksgiving you know it’s IRON BOWL week.

Crimson and white vs orange and blue, the epic face-off between Auburn University and the University of Alabama is one of the most exciting events, especially in our state.

Dubbed the “Iron” Bowl due to years of games were held at Legion Field in Birmingham. The Iron Bowl has been going on since 1893 and it doesn’t seem to matter what the records of either team are it’ll be an incredible game.

Auburn has struggled this year, firing their head coach; however, Auburn’s interim head coach Carnell (Cadillac) Williams has rejuvenated the Auburn faithful while they search for another coach.

Alabama has lost two close ball games losing by a total of four points in the two losses.

Regardless weather you yell War Eagle or Roll Tide wear your colors.

Personally, I think it should be a state holiday beginning on Friday before the game. PS…If your colors belong to Florida, Georgia or any other teams wear neutral colors and it’s ok not to display yours.

Game time is 2:30 p.m. in Auburn on CBS. The 9-2 Crimson Tide will face off against the 5-6 Auburn Tigers.

Wear your colors this week and show your pride.