The Garden Clubs of Alabama and the State Capitol will celebrate their official tree lighting ceremony on the Capitol steps, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 5 p.m.

This tree lighting ceremony began in Selma , August 2051.

During the Korean Conflict , the Montgomery Federation President at that time, Dorothy Parrish of Greenville and members of the Garden Clubs of Alabama wanted to show support for those fighting in the war.

They thought of a live lighted Christmas tree, with every light meaning a prayer for peace.

This event was named, “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

During Albert Brewer’s term as Governor, he and the Garden Clubs decided to move it to the State Capital.

Suzy Shepherd, who has served as Chairman for this event for 16 years, says this is a special event that will touch your heart in a special way.

She invites everyone to make an effort to attend in support of our troops who served and are serving in the Armed Forces for our country.

You will enjoy seeing the beautiful tree ornaments that the eight Garden Club Districts have made at the request of Governor Ivey.