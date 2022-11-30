Fatal crash in Butler County

TROY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, has claimed the lives of two men. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, N.C., was driving the 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it struck the rear end of the 2023 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Marlon A. Rodgers, 46, of Locust Grove, Ga. Josue E. Lopez, 24, of Guatemala and Daniel E. Morales, 23, also of Hickory, N.C., were both passengers in the Toyota, and were fatally injured, as a result of the crash. Both Lopez and Daniel Morales were pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Georgiana, in Butler County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.