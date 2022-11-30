Gardner wins grand championship

The North American International Livestock Exposition is the largest purebred livestock show in the world and is held annually in November at the Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Livestock exhibitors from 48 states and Canada gather on the iconic green shavings to compete with their beef cattle, boer goats, dairy cattle, dairy goats, draft horses, llamas, alpacas, hogs, and sheep.

This year Forest Home sophomore Clay Gardner won the Grand Champion Heifer Fullblooded Simmental Show with a Fleckvieh heifer he raised, broke, and halter trained. Clay is the son of Josh and Hilarie Gardner.