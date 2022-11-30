 Skip to content

HENRY LAMAR SAMPLEY

Jan. 10, 1939 – Nov. 21, 2022

Henry Lamar Sampley, age 83, of Honoraville, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, Nov. 28, beginning at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Barlow officiating. Burial followed in Perdue Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mr. Sampley was preceded in death by his wife, Marwetta Sampley; brother, Hershell Sampley; and sister, Cora Blackmon.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Gafford along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

