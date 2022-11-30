Sept. 9, 1942 – Nov. 21, 2022

Loraine Pierce, age 98, of Greenville, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, beginning at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Herbert Brown officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Loraine was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Annie McNaughton; husbands, Fred Hartley, Jr. and Billy Pierce; sisters, Annie Ruth Phillips, Mattie Lou Pitts, Voncile McNaughton Sells, Ora Mae McInvale, and Eddie Bell Black; brothers, Arthur McNaughton and Grover McNaughton.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Southside Baptist Church Building Fund.

