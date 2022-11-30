Nobility to speak at Tour of Homes

The British are coming! The Wilcox Historical Society recently announced that the Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon, of “Downton Abbey’s” Highclere Castle will be the Keynote Speaker at their annual Tour of Homes Welcome Reception, Friday night, March 24, 2023.

Lady Carnarvon’s address will conclude the first day of the Tour; the Wilcox Historical Society’s largest fund-raising event each year.

The Historical Society and Lady Carnarvon are planning a day full of royal experiences on March 24, the day before their annual Tour of Homes in Pine Apple.

From a luncheon to an exclusive cocktail party in addition to their celebrated Welcome Reception with her keynote address, guests will spend the day sharing and celebrating with Lady Carnarvon during her first visit to Alabama.

“Highclere Castle is one of the most iconic and beloved homes in the world,” stated WHS President Lance Britt.

“Lady Carnarvon has been integral in its preservation and will share her experiences with all of us. We are honored she has agreed to join us for the Tour” he continued.

“I cannot wait to hear her stories from the real-life “Downton Abbey” and have Lady Carnarvon experience true Southern Hospitality. It will be the perfect way to start the Tour!”

Highclere Castle is best known as the setting for the successful PBS series, “Downton Abbey,” which ran for six seasons and evolved into two feature films.

Since 2001 Lady Carnarvon and her husband, Geordie, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon, have lived in and maintained Highclere, a 5,000-acre estate in Hampshire, England, that has been home to their family for over 300 years.

Tickets for this special event and the Tour of Homes will be available Dec. 1, on eventbrite.com.

“We anticipate a huge demand for tickets and many events are likely to sell out quickly” stated Britt.

For more information on the Tour of Homes and Lady Carnarvon’s visit go to wilcoxhistoricalsociety.org.