WILLIAM RAY HAMMONDS

May 11, 1938 – Nov. 18, 2022

William Ray (Bill) Hammonds, 84, longtime resident of Greenville, and most recently a resident of Deatsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Visitation was held at Dunklin Funeral Home in Greenville on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Minister Charles Box, Minister Terry Gafford, and Minister Elisha Freeman officiating. Mr. Hammonds was laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Walnut Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 551, Greenville, Alabama 36037.

Mr. Hammonds was born on May 11, 1938 “just north of South, Alabama” (as folks in northern Covington County like to say). He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Essex. Mr. Hammonds worked for many years and retired from American Colloid Company. More importantly, he was a faithful member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ for over 40 years.

Mr. Hammonds was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Collier Walton and Lomax Hammonds; and by his loving wife of over 57 years, Agnes Lowery Hammonds.

He is survived by his sons, Jim Hammonds (Alicia) and Lomax Byrd (Sally); daughters, Gayle Gafford (Terry) and Ginny Shirley; grandchildren, Anne Marie Freeman (Elisha), Trisha Croley (Brandon), Ella Byrd and Will Byrd; and great-grandchildren, Gage Arrant, Grace Freeman and Trace Little.

Mr. Bill lived his life faithful to Christ and was ready when the time came to leave this old world behind.

