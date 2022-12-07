Sept. 29, 1956 – Nov. 28, 2022

Bobby Dale Bozeman, age 66, of Brundidge, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Tony Bozeman and Mr. Gary Bozeman officiating. Burial followed in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana.

Mr. Bozeman was survived by his wife, Linda Bozeman; children; Carmen (Tyler) Centner, Caitlin (Jordan) Kline, Ragan Bozeman, Ryan Bozeman, Alan (Amy) King, and Heather (Adrian) Cahill; grandchildren, Khloe, Kinsley, Mason, Taylor, Colton, Collin, Everett, Ollie, Riley, and Lydia; siblings, Susan (Bobby) Burkett, Cindy (Jeff) Thomas, Gary (Kathy) Bozeman, Tony (Libby) Bozeman, Johnathan (Beth) Bozeman, and Tammy (Hubert) Wood; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bozeman was preceded in death by his parents, John Dale Bozeman & Bernice Olive Gorum.

