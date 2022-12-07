George Lee Simmons Funeral Service was held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from House of God Keith Dominion Church at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the Magnolia cemetery, Elder General Calvin Crenshaw, Pastor; Rev. Wilbur Jenkins, Officiated and Hudson Funeral Service Directed. Brother George Lee Simmons began his life’s journey on March 8, 1948, in Greenville. He was the son of George Jr. and Wattie Murphy Simmons and was raised in the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Greenville and was member until his death.

Bro. Simmons attended and graduated from Southside High School in Greenville. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he started his career. He was extremely honored and proud of his tours in Vietnam and many other countries. Upon his return to Alabama, he met and married the love of his life, Doris Johnson. After his return to civilian life, he began his second career with the U.S. Army Miller Ferry Lock and Dam until he retired.

Bro. Simmons passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 27, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham with his devoted wife at his side.

Bro. Simmons was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joe Simmons.

Leaving to cherish his memories are: his devoted wife, Doris; his four daughters, Artina (Tyrone) Crenshaw, Melissa and Sandra Roper, all of Greenville, and Pamela Simmons of Manhattan, N.Y.; one sister, Yvonne (Donnie) Turner of Birmingham; two brothers, Roosevelt Simmons of St. Louis, Mo., and Earnest Simmons of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Tykeylia, Tanesha, and Tyrone D. Crenshaw, Chris and Xavier Simmons, Andrea Roper, Journee and Meizja Burnett, four sisters-in-law, Hattie Mae Simmons, Frances (Jimmy) Fanning, Ruth (Perry) Lewis, Minnie McCall; one brother-in-law, Johnny Johnson; one goddaughter, Valerie Turner (Christopher) Smith of Sanger, Texas; special niece, Aris “Shimmie” Turner (Julius) Shanks of Montgomery; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.