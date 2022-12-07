March 12, 1945 – Nov. 27, 2022

Mrs. Joanne G. Luckie, 77 of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Mrs. Luckie was born and raised in Greenville but moved to the Montgomery and Prattville area where she lived for over 55 years before returning to Greenville.

Funeral Services were held at Liberty Baptist Church in Greenville on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Eddie Newton officiating. Visitation was held at 10 a.m. until service time at Liberty Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing.

Mrs. Luckie was preceded in death by her husband Billy W. Luckie; her parents, G.H. Gandy and Elizabeth Gandy; two brothers, Bill Gandy and Ernest Gandy; and two sisters, Georgia Boutwell and Nancy Lowrey.

She is survived by two sons, Eddy (Susan) Luckie of Montgomery and Greg (Brijette) Luckie of Bolling. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Wayne (Brandie) Luckie of Bolling, Burton Luckie of Bolling, Jake Luckie of Montgomery, and Katie Luckie of Montgomery; and two greatgrandchildren, Landon Luckie and Parker Luckie of Bolling.

The family is resting in their faith, knowing that upon her last breath here on earth she was immediately in the presence of her Lord. We are grateful for that assurance provided to us by Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 37 Liberty Church Rd, Greenville, AL 36037.