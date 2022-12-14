Alleged gamblers arrested

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

According to a press release from Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the Greenville Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Dec. 8, around 6:45 p.m. on South Pine Street in Greenville.

The search warrant resulted from a three month long investigation by the Greenville area Drug Task Force.

Lovvorn stated, “We had received reports of illegal gambling that was taking place in a shed on private property.” He added, “After building a case to verify the information, we executed the search warrant and seized 11 gambling devices, over $25,000, marijuana, and multiple weapons.

He continued stating, “The property owner, West Lapatraion Robinson, a 42 year old male from Greenville, was arrested and charged with Promoting Gambling, 11 counts of Possession of a Gambling Device, and Possession of Marijuana 1st. Ricky Wayne Kemp, a 63 year old male from Greenville, was also arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Promote Gambling.

Lovvorn noted, “The drug task force did an excellent job building a strong case against the suspects and putting an end to this illegal operation. It is important to realize that just because gambling machines can be legally obtained because they are rented or sold for entertainment purposes only; it is illegal to use them in any way that would cause a financial gain.

He hopes it sends a strong message illegal gambling will not be tolerated in the city limits of Greenville.